Up Close with Amy Tanska

Current job: I am the Business & Workforce Education Director at the Greater Vancouver Chamber.

Proudest professional moment: My proudest professional moment was when I was recognized as the 2016 US Forest Service Region 6 Volunteer Director of the Year for my work with the Mount St. Helens Institute. Region 6 is comprised of 17 National Forests, a National Scenic area, a National Grassland, and two National Volcanic Monuments.

Who inspires you: I’m inspired by small business owners. They are the innovators and the risk-takers who build a better world.

First job, and what age: At the tender age of 16, I was the Adult League Basketball Court Manager for the City of Pasco Parks & Recreation. I had keys to multiple high school gyms and access to the ‘tech room’ for equipment that ran the scoreboards.

Fun fact: I summited Mt. Kilimanjaro (19,341 feet) with my brother shortly after my 49th birthday. It was absolutely the most physically and mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done!

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night: My activities depend on the season – if it’s cold/rainy, I’m inside playing board games or reading. Otherwise, I can be found hanging out on our back patio.

Favorite movie: I’m going old school here…TOP GUN.

Music of choice: Anything from Jimmy Buffet.

Favorite local business (or businesses) in the Clark County area: Oh, there are so many; I cannot possibly list all of them here. Suffice to say that I’m a big supporter of “shop, dine, and recreate local”.

Motto/inspirational quote: “Say yes, and figure out the details later”