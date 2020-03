Current job: Account Executive at Columbia Collectors, Inc.

Proudest professional moment: That I have been at Columbia Collectors for 30 years and I still love my job.

First job: Byron’s Drive-In, in Hawaii.

Fun fact: I was born In Morocco.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: By my husband’s side.

Favorite movie: “The Notebook.”

Music of choice: Anything country.

Favorite place to eat: Zippy’s (Hawaii).

Motto/Inspirational quote: If you can, you should.

Comments

comments