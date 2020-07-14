Up Close With Stephanie Jones

Current job: Nurse Practitioner and Clinic Owner of Pain Relief Partners, a non-narcotic functional pain clinic in Vancouver.



Proudest professional moment: Purchasing this clinic in September 2017 and creating a clinic that is a warm and welcoming place of healing for physical pain and injuries. Being owner has allowed me to make the decisions that are best for my patients based on the most recent research.



First job, and what age you were: Babysitter of my sister and her best friend at age 9. My payment was an ice cream cone!



Fun fact: I am 6 feet tall and have size 13 feet.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Out with friends for dinner and an evening of board games.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Playing board games online with friends.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: Local restaurants offering take out!



Favorite movie: A League of Their Own.



Music of choice: Anything that speaks to my soul.



Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Nom Nom. I have been loving Thai food lately and have discovered that Nom Nom has THE BEST salad rolls. They have made me a lot of salad rolls over the last three months! I see this treat as a healthy and fresh comfort food indulgence.



Motto/inspirational quote: “Let my heart break with the things that break the heart of God.” – Bob Pierce, founder of Samaritan’s Purse. This has been my prayer for the past 20 years!

