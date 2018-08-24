Up Close With Sherri McMillan

Current job: Owner of Northwest Personal Training & WHY Racing Events.

Proudest professional moment: Winning the inaugural International Personal Trainer of the Year in 1998 – it’s like the Oscars of the fitness industry.

First job: I had multiple paper routes growing up and worked at McDonalds all through high school. Then went from McDonalds to the fitness industry and never turned back!

Fun fact: I was in Newsweek Magazine for breakdancing when I was 14.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: ilani for dinner and dancing, or dinner and a movie.

Favorite movie: Life is Beautiful.

Music of choice: Love it all! Music moves me!

Favorite place to eat: Beaches, Main Event, Heathen, Warehouse 23, Tommy O’s, Farrars, Lapellah, Mio Sushi, Mighty Bowl … we are so fortunate here in the ‘Couve with so many wonderful dining opportunities!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!’” –Hunter S. Thompson

