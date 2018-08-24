Up Close With Sherri McMillan

Current job: Owner of Northwest Personal Training & WHY Racing Events.

Proudest professional moment: Winning the inaugural International Personal Trainer of the Year in 1998 – it’s like the Oscars of the fitness industry.

First job: I had multiple paper routes growing up and worked at McDonalds all through high school. Then went from McDonalds to the fitness industry and never turned back!

Fun fact: I was in Newsweek Magazine for breakdancing when I was 14.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: ilani for dinner and dancing, or dinner and a movie.

Favorite movie: Life is Beautiful.

Music of choice: Love it all! Music moves me!

Favorite place to eat: Beaches, Main Event, Heathen, Warehouse 23, Tommy O’s, Farrars, Lapellah, Mio Sushi, Mighty Bowl … we are so fortunate here in the ‘Couve with so many wonderful dining opportunities!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!’” –Hunter S. Thompson

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.