Up Close With Shelley Lomax

Current job: Senior event manager, recently guiding meeting planners through the process of holding essential meetings through COVID guidelines. I have been with the hotel for over five years and managed 100-plus conventions at the Convention Center driving economic development through tourism.

Proudest professional moment: Collaborating with the Washington & Oregon Library Association in hosting one of the largest conventions in the city.

First job, and what age you were: Babysitting at 12 years old while experiencing a 6.0 earthquake in Alaska, which created the foundation of my critical thinking abilities.

Fun fact: Featured in a Travel Channel commercial while skydiving from a Cessna Caravan Airplane promoting a TV series, “100 things to do before you die.”

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Enjoying the sunset along the Columbia River.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Netflix & chill.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: All of my favorite downtown restaurants to include The Mighty Bowl & Nonavo Pizza.

Favorite movie: Secret Life of Walter Mitty – because it is about adventure, travel and human connection.

Music of choice: Reggae, chillhop & electronic.

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Tacos and margaritas at Little Conejo.

Motto/inspirational quote: “Life is short, be spontaneous, blaze your own trail, go all the places that you dream of, laugh out loud & often, dance like no one is watching – and find joy in everything that you do!”

