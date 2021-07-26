Up Close With Shelley Lomax

Shelley Lomax

Current job: Senior event manager, recently guiding meeting planners through the process of holding essential meetings through COVID guidelines. I have been with the hotel for over five years and managed 100-plus conventions at the Convention Center driving economic development through tourism.

Proudest professional moment: Collaborating with the Washington & Oregon Library Association in hosting one of the largest conventions in the city.

First job, and what age you were: Babysitting at 12 years old while experiencing a 6.0 earthquake in Alaska, which created the foundation of my critical thinking abilities.

Fun fact: Featured in a Travel Channel commercial while skydiving from a Cessna Caravan Airplane promoting a TV series, “100 things to do before you die.”

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Enjoying the sunset along the Columbia River.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID:  Netflix & chill.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: All of my favorite downtown restaurants to include The Mighty Bowl & Nonavo Pizza.

Favorite movie:  Secret Life of Walter Mitty – because it is about adventure, travel and human connection.

Music of choice: Reggae, chillhop & electronic.

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Tacos and margaritas at Little Conejo.

Motto/inspirational quote: “Life is short, be spontaneous, blaze your own trail, go all the places that you dream of, laugh out loud & often, dance like no one is watching – and find joy in everything that you do!”

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.