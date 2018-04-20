Up Close With Richelle McMann

Current job: Licensed Massage Therapist, owner of Self Balance Massage.

Proudest professional moment: Being in a position to purchase Self Balance Massage from Teresa and Sandy.

First job: Microsoft Customer Service Representative.

Fun fact: I lived on Kaua’i for five years. I take an annual trip there to connect with my lovely ladies who live there.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Dance floor or at a new Happy Hour food location.

Favorite movie: Patch Adams.

Music of choice: Live music, anything I can dance to.

Favorite place to eat: Frontier Public House.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong.” -Unknown

