Up Close With Rachel White

Current job: Administrator & Plan Center Specialist at Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA).

Fun fact: I break out into random song & dance; my head is like a radio and I broadcast it at random. Sorry Gina. <3

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Cuddled up with a book &/or sitting down people watching/listening to the world go on around me. Sitting in nature or by the waterfront seems to be my go-to at the moment. Guilty pleasure is an Old Fashioned at a back corner table reading a book, usually something self-development related. (Backwoods Brewing in Portland makes a mean Smoked Old Fashioned, if you haven’t tried it, you need to).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: I try to buy from any local place I can for everything that makes sense for me too. And even sometimes does not make sense. I really don’t absolutely need another plant.

Favorite movie: I don’t have a favorite movie – I like to pick a movie based on my mood. I just watched John Q with Denzel Washington – so much great life advice there.



Music of choice: This also depends on the mood I am in, but I like all music with the exception of most rap. Anything from “Midnight, the Stars and You” by Ray Noble and his Orchestra with Al Bowlly to an 80s/90s mix.

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Once again, depends on my mood. When I am being unhealthy, spicy chicken wings are my jam. I love grabbing a pizza from ModPizza and piling on as many toppings as I can get. When I am being healthy anything from Ingrid’s GoodStreetFood & Paleo Grill.

Motto/inspirational quote: “When you go home, tell them of us and say ‘for your tomorrow, we gave our today.’” – John Maxwell Edmonds

