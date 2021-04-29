Up Close With Rachel White

Rachel White

Current job: Administrator & Plan Center Specialist at Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA).

Fun fact: I break out into random song & dance; my head is like a radio and I broadcast it at random. Sorry Gina. <3

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Cuddled up with a book &/or sitting down people watching/listening to the world go on around me. Sitting in nature or by the waterfront seems to be my go-to at the moment. Guilty pleasure is an Old Fashioned at a back corner table reading a book, usually something self-development related. (Backwoods Brewing in Portland makes a mean Smoked Old Fashioned, if you haven’t tried it, you need to).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: I try to buy from any local place I can for everything that makes sense for me too. And even sometimes does not make sense. I really don’t absolutely need another plant.

Favorite movie: I don’t have a favorite movie – I like to pick a movie based on my mood. I just watched John Q with Denzel Washington – so much great life advice there.
 
Music of choice: This also depends on the mood I am in, but I like all music with the exception of most rap. Anything from “Midnight, the Stars and You” by Ray Noble and his Orchestra with Al Bowlly to an 80s/90s mix.

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Once again, depends on my mood. When I am being unhealthy, spicy chicken wings are my jam. I love grabbing a pizza from ModPizza and piling on as many toppings as I can get. When I am being healthy anything from Ingrid’s GoodStreetFood & Paleo Grill.

Motto/inspirational quote: “When you go home, tell them of us and say ‘for your tomorrow, we gave our today.’” – John Maxwell Edmonds

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.