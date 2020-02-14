Up Close With Nick Shanmac

Nick Shanmac

Current job: ESD 112 Communications Manager.

Proudest professional moment: I have often wondered how I would answer this question if asked, and now that I’m on the clock … I’m still not sure! What I do know is that I take pride in bringing new ideas to the table, doing more with less and finding new ways to tackle ongoing challenges.

First job: My first job was working as an usher at a movie theater in Medford, Ore., where I mastered the fine art of sweeping up popcorn!

Fun fact: I was on an episode or two of “Romper Room” when I was 3 years old, and more recently, my daughter was featured on an episode of “Inside Edition” because of a YouTube video (she was 2 years old). The moral of the story is in our family we get our “15 seconds of fame” out of the way real quick!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Wherever my wife and daughter are – that’s home for me.

Favorite movie: “Jurassic Park.”

Music of choice: Mostly alternative and indie rock. Bands like “The 1975,” “Walk the Moon” and “Foster the People” are on my current playlist.

Favorite place to eat: Rally Pizza (and not just because they ‘like’ most of my Instagram posts, I promise).

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Fool me once, strike one. Fool me twice … strike three.” – Michael Scott

