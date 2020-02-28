Up Close With Morgan Hutchinson

Current job: Co-owner at High End Market Place and co-owner at Funky Fresh Juice.

Proudest professional moment: Celebrating five years in business at High End Market Place

this February 2020!

First job: Dollar Tree, began working there at 15 years old.

Fun fact: I am a poet and visual artist who dreams of making art for my full-time job!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Dancing to live music.

Favorite movie: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Music of choice: Reggae & bluegrass during the week, hip hop & classic rock on Saturday, funk & soul on Sunday!

Favorite artists: Paul Simon, Ian Anderson, Jerry Garcia.

Favorite place to eat: Thai Orchid.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Enjoy the ride!

