Up Close With Morgan Hutchinson

Morgan Hutchinson

Current job: Co-owner at High End Market Place and co-owner at Funky Fresh Juice.

Proudest professional moment: Celebrating five years in business at High End Market Place
this February 2020!

First job: Dollar Tree, began working there at 15 years old.

Fun fact: I am a poet and visual artist who dreams of making art for my full-time job!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Dancing to live music.

Favorite movie: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Music of choice: Reggae & bluegrass during the week, hip hop & classic rock on Saturday, funk & soul on Sunday!

Favorite artists: Paul Simon, Ian Anderson, Jerry Garcia.

Favorite place to eat: Thai Orchid.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Enjoy the ride!

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.