Up Close With Monica Santos-Pinacho

Current job: Director of Communications, Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC).

Proudest professional moment: Being part of a team that positively impacts others and our community. I was raised in Clark County and it’s very rewarding to work on initiatives that set systems in place to ensure current and future generations have access to opportunities that will not only drive economic growth in our region, but also make our community a more inclusive place to live.

First job: While in high school at La Center High (go wildcats!), I helped pick and sell heirloom apples for Old World Apples in Ridgefield. We sold them at the farmers market every Saturday morning.

Fun fact: I love traveling and exploring different parts of the world; however, I have a huge fear of flying … (typing this at 38,000 feet on my way to Mexico City).

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sipping an IPA at Trap Door’s outdoor patio (our backyard!) or wine tasting — we are so lucky to live within close proximity to great wineries with amazing views of the PNW.

Favorite movie: I am a big fan of suspenseful thrillers – from classics like Hitchcock’s Rear Window and Halloween (the original) to more recent ones like A Quiet Place, Us and Get Out.

Music of choice: It varies, but most recently I’ve been stuck on a lot of Queen, Maluma and Enanitos Verdes.

Favorite place to eat: You will often find me enjoying the downtown food scene – my go-to spots are Little Conejo, Amaro’s Table and Nom Nom.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Mistakes will be made along the way, and that is okay because at least some decisions are being made along the way. We will find the mistakes and we’ll fix them. Make a dent in the universe. (Paraphrasing Steve Jobs)

