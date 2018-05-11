Up Close With Michelle Nisle

Current job: Estate Planning and Trust & Estate Controversy Attorney at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn.
Proudest professional moment: Assisting a client in successfully defending her status as the sole beneficiary under a will against a court challenge by other potential heirs who were dissatisfied by the decedent’s wishes.
First job: Receptionist at a sporting goods store where the official title for the position was the politically incorrect “Phone Girl.”
Fun fact: I played volleyball for the University of Oregon on a full athletic scholarship.
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: At the beach with my husband and kids (a retired rescue greyhound and a rescue from the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.
Favorite movie: Sherlock Holmes – the Robert Downey, Jr. version.
Music of choice: Anything by the late, great Sam Cooke.
Favorite place to eat: Lapellah (their Fish & Chips).
Motto/Inspirational quote: Win the Day!