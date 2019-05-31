Up Close With Marnie Farness

Current job: Relationships & Strategy Manager, Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC).

Proudest professional moment: At one point, I thought I wanted to go into teaching (I’m married to a wonderful teacher), but eventually I came to realize my aptitude was more geared toward business. So, after several years in public service, I shifted my focus and began working in banking compliance. Eventually, I decided to blend my human service work with the banking experience I had acquired, which led me to spend the next four years as a part of the Business Solutions team at WorkSource, working with a variety of businesses and community partners. Looking back, following my gut was the right decision for me (I highly recommend it)!

First job: Early in high school, I volunteered more than 1,000 hours at Adventist Medical Center. Later, they hired me as a patient tray line worker and dishwasher. That experience taught me to power through situations that are sometimes unpleasant (imagine Lucille Ball’s famous chocolate factory episode).

Fun fact: A few years ago, my husband and I bought a 1920s home in the Hough neighborhood. As I’m sure you can imagine, we almost always have some sort of home improvement project happening.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: During the summer months, my husband and I love spending time together by our backyard fireplace. You might also find us hanging out watching Netflix or catching up with friends. No matter what, wine is usually a part of our Saturday night ritual.

Favorite movie: There are lots of favorites for me, but I have a special appreciation for Boyhood, by Richard Linklater.

Music of choice: I have been known to listen to almost anything (but country is not usually on my list).

Favorite place to eat: We often head to Trap Door and order dinner from one of the food trucks, but sometimes we change it up and make our way to La Bottega.

Motto/Inspirational quote: My favorite saying is by Mark Twain: “If it’s your job to eat a frog, it’s best to do it first thing in the morning. And if it’s your job to eat two frogs, it’s best to eat the biggest one first.”

