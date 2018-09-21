Up Close With Mara Masters

Current job: I specialize in Client Services at Sustainable Wealth Management.

Proudest professional moment: It’s definitely getting feedback from clients that I have been able to simplify what they describe as a complicated process. I enjoy coming alongside our clients and alleviating the stress of the process.

First job: Like many people, it was babysitting!

Fun fact: I am teased that there should be a game titled Three Degrees of Mara Masters (similar to Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon). Having lived in Vancouver most of my life and being from a large family, most people that are from Vancouver can link themselves to me fairly easily.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: In my car driving my young teen and tweener around, and trying to be a fly on the wall and just listen.

Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan.”

Music of choice: I’m a fan of country music, but I enjoy just about anything except rap.

Favorite place to eat: We love grabbing happy hour at all the great local restaurants on the west side. Mexican is my favorite if it’s my turn to pick.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Value relationships over things.”

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.