Up Close With Mara Masters

Current job: I specialize in Client Services at Sustainable Wealth Management.

Proudest professional moment: It’s definitely getting feedback from clients that I have been able to simplify what they describe as a complicated process. I enjoy coming alongside our clients and alleviating the stress of the process.

First job: Like many people, it was babysitting!

Fun fact: I am teased that there should be a game titled Three Degrees of Mara Masters (similar to Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon). Having lived in Vancouver most of my life and being from a large family, most people that are from Vancouver can link themselves to me fairly easily.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: In my car driving my young teen and tweener around, and trying to be a fly on the wall and just listen.

Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan.”

Music of choice: I’m a fan of country music, but I enjoy just about anything except rap.

Favorite place to eat: We love grabbing happy hour at all the great local restaurants on the west side. Mexican is my favorite if it’s my turn to pick.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Value relationships over things.”

Comments

comments