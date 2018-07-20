Up Close With Lisa Bechtold

Current job: North County Community Food Bank Program Coordinator.

Proudest professional moment: Qualifying for all-expense paid company trip/trips on my career journey.

First job: Dairy Queen!

Fun fact: Completed a half marathon and loved it.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Home with family.

Favorite movies: Fast and Furious.

Music of choice: Depends on my mood, I love variety and listening to 80s (Flashback).

Favorite place to eat: I go through seasons of my favorite place to eat, currently Rock Pizza on Highway 14.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “If you don’t ask the answer is always ‘No’!”

Comments

comments