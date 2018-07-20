Up Close With Lisa Bechtold

Lisa Bechtold

Current job: North County Community Food Bank Program Coordinator.

Proudest professional moment: Qualifying for all-expense paid company trip/trips on my career journey.

First job: Dairy Queen!

Fun fact: Completed a half marathon and loved it.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Home with family.

Favorite movies: Fast and Furious.

Music of choice: Depends on my mood, I love variety and listening to 80s (Flashback).

Favorite place to eat: I go through seasons of my favorite place to eat, currently Rock Pizza on Highway 14.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “If you don’t ask the answer is always ‘No’!”

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.