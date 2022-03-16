Up Close With Kristina Bauska

Current job: Executive Director at Cascadia Technical Academy Foundation

Proudest professional moment: Working at Cascadia Technical Academy has been my proudest professional moment! It has been great to work here and help students pave their path to their career choice, help programs receive funding for equipment, or scholarships for college and/or tools as they go into internships.

First job, and what age you were: I was 12 when I began mowing yards in our small neighborhood in Lyons, OR. Then during my freshman in high school, I was able to begin working at a local deli after school and on weekends.

Fun fact: This summer I helped my husband build onto our Montana cabin. We own 20 acres, and it had a small cabin on it. We wanted a little extra space, so we built an addition. In under three weeks, we were able to get it dried in.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Spending time with family and friends sitting around a campfire or getting together at someone’s house.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: We still love sitting around the campfire, but we just don’t have as many people as we use to. After hard workday around the ranch, it’s a great way to relax and unwind.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: I live in the small community of Yacolt. My husband and I have enjoyed going to Backroads. They have some of the best pizzas!

Favorite movie: North & South from BBC

Music of choice: Country

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Backroads! We started going there during the pandemic and keep coming back.

Motto/inspirational quote: “Every day may not be good…but there is something good in every day.”

-Alice Morse Earl