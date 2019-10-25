Up Close With Kelsey Castrey

Kelsey Castrey

Current job: Associate at Westby Associates Inc. I do event management, feasibility/market study coordination and manage marketing for our firm.

Proudest professional moment: There are so many we have as a firm doing nonprofit work it’s hard to choose one … overall I would say that the proudest moments are when I see the months/years of hard work come to fruition through a successful fundraising event, ribbon cutting or grand opening for our nonprofit clients that exist to serve their community in more and better ways.

First job: When I was 16, I became a Birthday Hostess at Chuck E. Cheese – this is where my love for event management started, believe it or not.

Fun fact: I once slept in a hammock for two nights in Costa Rica on a beach near the Caribbean Sea. Amazing trip!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Either a soccer field or at home with my son!

Favorite movie: “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (Julia Roberts is my fav!) and Home Alone … it’s a classic and always brings the family together for a movie night during the holidays!

Music of choice: Hillsong Worship brings out my deep side but some good hip hop and R&B is what I blast for my car concerts. But my all-time favorite memory of a song is Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl while riding to work with my dad when I was little.

Favorite place to eat: I love me some Beaches and Mighty Bowl!

Motto/Inspirational quote: One of my favorite bible verses is Exodus 14:14 – “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.