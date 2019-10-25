Up Close With Kelsey Castrey

Current job: Associate at Westby Associates Inc. I do event management, feasibility/market study coordination and manage marketing for our firm.

Proudest professional moment: There are so many we have as a firm doing nonprofit work it’s hard to choose one … overall I would say that the proudest moments are when I see the months/years of hard work come to fruition through a successful fundraising event, ribbon cutting or grand opening for our nonprofit clients that exist to serve their community in more and better ways.

First job: When I was 16, I became a Birthday Hostess at Chuck E. Cheese – this is where my love for event management started, believe it or not.

Fun fact: I once slept in a hammock for two nights in Costa Rica on a beach near the Caribbean Sea. Amazing trip!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Either a soccer field or at home with my son!

Favorite movie: “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (Julia Roberts is my fav!) and Home Alone … it’s a classic and always brings the family together for a movie night during the holidays!

Music of choice: Hillsong Worship brings out my deep side but some good hip hop and R&B is what I blast for my car concerts. But my all-time favorite memory of a song is Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl while riding to work with my dad when I was little.

Favorite place to eat: I love me some Beaches and Mighty Bowl!

Motto/Inspirational quote: One of my favorite bible verses is Exodus 14:14 – “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

