Up Close With Keith Upkes

Current job: Business Coach, Keith Upkes Coaching

Proudest professional moment: When I launched my business in 2003 and landed my first client, a prominent business in Vancouver.

Who inspires you: Entrepreneurs everywhere. They have the guts, grit, and bravery to strike out on their own and chart a course to create something from nothing, creating an impact on people and teams.

First job, and what age: 16 years old, busboy at The Edelweiss Restaurant in Hazel Dell. I remember the owner, Dieter Hunt. He was tough but kind. He taught me how to work hard. When I left for a better job, I apologized to him for quitting, and he said, “Never feel like you need to apologize for bettering yourself.” That was from 50 years ago, and I still remember it.

Fun fact: I’m the PostIt Note guy. In my client sessions, I use an abnormal amount of sticky notes and flip chart paper. It is not unusual for the meeting room’s walls to be completely covered with worksheets and sticky notes.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night: Out to dinner at a great local restaurant with my Fiancé.

Favorite movie: Top Gun

Music of choice: I tend to listen to older country music, but my Fiancé is showing me that there are other genres of music that are equally as good.

Favorite local business (or businesses) in the Clark County area:

Oh boy… so many…

Nuestra Mesa – Camas

The Hammond – Camas

The Cove – Vancouver

Little Canejo – Vancouver

Anywhere on the Vancouver Waterfront

Motto/inspirational quote: “You can if you think you can; if you think you can’t, you won’t. Sooner or later, you will find that the man who wins is the man who thinks he can.”