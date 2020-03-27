Up Close With Kareen Mills

Current job: Branch Manager with KeyBank.

Proudest professional moment: Being a part of the VBJ’s Accomplished and Under 40.

First job: Bakery Clerk in the Philippines.

Fun fact: I host a top ranked podcast, Being Motherhustler (ranked #10 on Entrepreneur.com’s 20 Podcasts That Will Help You Grow in 2020).

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My podcast studio editing and producing my next episode!

Favorite movie: “Somewhere in Time” (oldie but a goodie – Christopher Reeves and Jane Seymour).

Music of choice: Jazz.

Favorite place to eat: Warehouse23.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Don’t look up to someone at the expense of looking down on yourself, level up.” – Kareen Mills

