Up Close With Kareen Mills

Current job: Branch Manager with KeyBank.
Proudest professional moment: Being a part of the VBJ’s Accomplished and Under 40.
First job: Bakery Clerk in the Philippines.
Fun fact: I host a top ranked podcast, Being Motherhustler (ranked #10 on Entrepreneur.com’s 20 Podcasts That Will Help You Grow in 2020).
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My podcast studio editing and producing my next episode!
Favorite movie: “Somewhere in Time” (oldie but a goodie – Christopher Reeves and Jane Seymour).
Music of choice: Jazz.
Favorite place to eat: Warehouse23.
Motto/Inspirational quote: “Don’t look up to someone at the expense of looking down on yourself, level up.” – Kareen Mills