Up Close With Kareen Mills

Kareen Mills

Current job: Branch Manager with KeyBank.

Proudest professional moment: Being a part of the VBJ’s Accomplished and Under 40.

First job: Bakery Clerk in the Philippines.

Fun fact: I host a top ranked podcast, Being Motherhustler (ranked #10 on Entrepreneur.com’s 20 Podcasts That Will Help You Grow in 2020).

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My podcast studio editing and producing my next episode!

Favorite movie: “Somewhere in Time” (oldie but a goodie – Christopher Reeves and Jane Seymour).

Music of choice: Jazz.

Favorite place to eat: Warehouse23.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Don’t look up to someone at the expense of looking down on yourself, level up.” – Kareen Mills

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.