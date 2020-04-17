Up Close With Joshua Lieb

Joshua Lieb

Current job: Personal Trainer/Nutritionist with Precision Personal Training.

Proudest professional moment: I can’t pick just one moment or client; that would be impossible. However, the countless clients that have told me that they’re pain free, stronger than they’ve ever been and/or finally confident with lifting weights, is where I find my pride.

First job: Bi-Mart cashier.

Fun fact: I lived in Mendoza, Argentina, to sell shoe polishing machines.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: McMenamin’s Edgefield on a (warm) Saturday night.

Favorite movie: “Heat” directed by Michael Mann.

Music of choice: Every genre other than modern country. Second answer – alternative.

Favorite place to eat: Fogo de Chao.

Motto/inspirational quote: “If you know the way broadly, you will see it in everything.” – Miyamoto Musashi

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.