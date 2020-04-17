Up Close With Joshua Lieb

Current job: Personal Trainer/Nutritionist with Precision Personal Training.

Proudest professional moment: I can’t pick just one moment or client; that would be impossible. However, the countless clients that have told me that they’re pain free, stronger than they’ve ever been and/or finally confident with lifting weights, is where I find my pride.

First job: Bi-Mart cashier.

Fun fact: I lived in Mendoza, Argentina, to sell shoe polishing machines.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: McMenamin’s Edgefield on a (warm) Saturday night.

Favorite movie: “Heat” directed by Michael Mann.

Music of choice: Every genre other than modern country. Second answer – alternative.

Favorite place to eat: Fogo de Chao.

Motto/inspirational quote: “If you know the way broadly, you will see it in everything.” – Miyamoto Musashi

