Up Close With Jerry Sauer

Current job: Currently I am involved starting up Columbia Rock Products in Washougal but still working with others such as Your Party Center, Sauer Development Group and Three Rivers Recreational Area. Guess I can’t stay still.

Proudest professional moment: This whole year serving as president of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

First job: Parts counter salesman for Webb Tractor in Yakima, Wash.

Fun Fact: I get razzed from friends and family that I am addicted to auctions. Just can’t pass up a deal…

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sitting around a fire at the family cabin with friends and family.

Favorite movie: “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” with Clint Eastwood.

Music of choice: Both country and rock and roll.

Favorite place to eat: El Gecko in Los Barrilles, Baja California Sur.

Comments

comments