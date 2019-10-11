Up Close With Jerry Sauer

Jerry Sauer

Current job: Currently I am involved starting up Columbia Rock Products in Washougal but still working with others such as Your Party Center, Sauer Development Group and Three Rivers Recreational Area. Guess I can’t stay still.

Proudest professional moment: This whole year serving as president of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

First job: Parts counter salesman for Webb Tractor in Yakima, Wash.

Fun Fact: I get razzed from friends and family that I am addicted to auctions. Just can’t pass up a deal…

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sitting around a fire at the family cabin with friends and family.

Favorite movie: “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” with Clint Eastwood.

Music of choice: Both country and rock and roll.

Favorite place to eat: El Gecko in Los Barrilles, Baja California Sur.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.