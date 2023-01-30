Up Close with Jennifer Loftin

Current job: Founder of RJL Business Services, president of Novitas Data and co-founder of Game Changers Global Network.

Proudest professional moment: Being a recipient of the Accomplished and Under 40 award in 2018 was my proudest professional moment. I was truly honored by those that nominated me and by the VBJ for selecting me for the very special award. I keep the award plaque in my office as a reminder of what I have accomplished thus far but also as a reminder to continue to accomplish more of my goals.

Who inspires you: My dearest friends inspire me daily. Susan Peake, Monique Rice, Tina Werner, Teresa Schwark-Everist and Kareen Mills are my core group of close friends. Each of them have successful careers. They all share their knowledge and wisdom within our circle. These dynamic professionals are business savvy but also lead with their hearts.

First job and what age: Susie’s Country Inn for Dogs and Cats, age 15. I cared for the pets that were boarded at the inn. Susie taught me about paying close attention to detail and freely shared her experiences running a business. It was my initial glimpse into what it takes to own a business. My first professional job was a receptionist/scheduler at Gentle Dental, age 17. The manager of the office I worked at in the late 90s was Karen Lee. At that time, she was very influential in my life. She inspired me to strive for perfection and create goals for myself.

Fun Fact: My picture was featured in the Battle Ground newspaper called The Reflector when I was age 14. It was a picture of me on the floor of the Alder Creek Veterinary Clinic comforting an injured deer that the late Max Peterson DVM was administering medical care for. I was a volunteer at the veterinarian clinic for more than two years.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night: If it’s a night out, I enjoy wine tasting with food pairings alongside my husband Rob. If we’re staying at home, I love to prepare a meal for my family while listening to music in my kitchen and playing board games after dinner with them.

Favorite movie: Serendipity with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. The Waldorf Astoria New York Hotel is featured in the movie. It’s a romantic comedy about a couple’s destiny. Before the hotel was renovated to become a more modern hotel I was able to stay in the beautiful historical landmark hotel on a business trip to NYC. It was an incredible experience for me to not only be a guest at the hotel but also tour other sites featured in the movie.

Music of choice: I enjoy many different genres. When I’m traveling, I usually play a mix of modern country music, pop music, R&B and alternative rock music. But when I’m cooking I play easy listening music from the 70s and 80s. Occasionally I break out dance music to engage the kids with my lack of rhythmic moves. We all get a good laugh. I normally play my favorite worship songs on Sundays and on afternoon scenic drives.

Favorite local businesses in the Clark County area: I love Nom Nom Restaurant and Grill. Bobby Ras’ restaurant is one of my favorite places for Thai food. Willows is one of my favorite clothing boutique shops in Vancouver. My favorite brewery is Mt. Tabor Brewery- The Pub in Felida. It is my favorite restaurant for pub food and great craft beer.

Motto/inspirational quote: Never forget where you came from is my motto. It goes hand and hand with never get too big for your britches. As I have climbed the corporate ladder and successfully built my own business it’s important to me that I remain humble. I gravitate to humble people and find my relationships with people of that character are the most genuine.