Up Close With Jay Schmidt

Jacob Schmidt

Current job: Executive Vice President and General Manager, Silicon Forest Electronics.

Proudest professional moment: Receiving the 2017 Les DeAsis Defense & Leadership Award from the Pacific NW Defense Coalition.

First job: Peanut and Cracker Jack vendor, Civic Stadium – Portland, Oregon.

Fun fact: I play in a classic rock band with my two boys.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Moda Center for a Trail Blazers game.

Favorite movie: “Rudy.”

Music of choice: Classic rock.

Favorite place to eat: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “In any given moment we have two options: To step forward into growth or to step back into safety.” -Abraham Maslow

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.