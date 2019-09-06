Up Close With Jay Schmidt

Current job: Executive Vice President and General Manager, Silicon Forest Electronics.
Proudest professional moment: Receiving the 2017 Les DeAsis Defense & Leadership Award from the Pacific NW Defense Coalition.
First job: Peanut and Cracker Jack vendor, Civic Stadium – Portland, Oregon.
Fun fact: I play in a classic rock band with my two boys.
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Moda Center for a Trail Blazers game.
Favorite movie: “Rudy.”
Music of choice: Classic rock.
Favorite place to eat: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Motto/Inspirational quote: “In any given moment we have two options: To step forward into growth or to step back into safety.” -Abraham Maslow