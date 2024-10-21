Donna Goddard named county Fire Marshal

The Clark County Council recently appointed Donna Goddard to the position of Clark County Fire Marshal. Goddard has been serving as the Interim Fire Marshal since June 2024. Goddard will oversee the department’s nine employees as they continue to work to protect the lives and property of county residents. Goddard also provides oversight to the county’s Code Enforcement and Animal Protection and Control programs. All three programs are in the county’s Community Development Department.

Goddard has spent most of her career in public service working primarily in the field of building and fire life safety code enforcement. She started working for the county’s Community Development Department in Code Enforcement in 2000. She began working in the Fire Marshal’s Office in 2017 and has held positions as Fire Inspector and Deputy Fire Marshal.

Goddard has many years of leadership experience throughout her time in public service. “I am honored to accept this position and look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Clark County in this capacity. I am excited to work with staff, community partners and local fire districts to make Clark County safer through improved and continued risk reduction efforts,” said Goddard

“Donna has done an excellent job in her appointment as manager of Clark County Code Enforcement and Animal Protection and Control,” said Community Development Director April Furth. “I am excited and confident in her abilities to tackle her new appointment as Clark County Fire Marshal as well.”

For more information on the county’s Fire Marshal’s Office visit https://clark.wa.gov/community-development/fire-prevention.