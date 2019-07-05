Up Close With Jason Wright

Current job: Operations and Creative at Webfor.

Proudest professional moment: Having the opportunity to return to my alma mater and speak to students (Clark College). Thanks Bruce!

First job: Cashier and food prep at Taco Bell.

Fun fact: I have producer credits on small independent film projects.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Catching a new release at a local theater or hanging out at home with my beautiful wife and pup.

Favorite movie: Transformers: The Movie (1986).

Music of choice: Rock, metal, rap and dubstep.

Favorite place to eat: Sushi Chiyo followed by McMenamins (East Vancouver).

Motto/Inspirational quote: Presentation is everything. Also … Suffocate negativity

Comments

comments