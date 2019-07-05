Up Close With Jason Wright

Jason Wright

Current job: Operations and Creative at Webfor. 

Proudest professional moment: Having the opportunity to return to my alma mater and speak to students (Clark College). Thanks Bruce!

First job: Cashier and food prep at Taco Bell.

Fun fact: I have producer credits on small independent film projects.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Catching a new release at a local theater or hanging out at home with my beautiful wife and pup.

Favorite movie: Transformers: The Movie (1986).

Music of choice: Rock, metal, rap and dubstep.

Favorite place to eat: Sushi Chiyo followed by McMenamins (East Vancouver).

Motto/Inspirational quote: Presentation is everything. Also … Suffocate negativity

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.