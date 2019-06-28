Up Close With Jack Flug

Current job: Senior Financial Analyst at the Port of Vancouver USA.



Proudest professional moment: The closing day of the sale of my previous company’s business knowing how hard our entire team had worked to make that day a reality. It was all about the team as it always is and should be!



First job: Mowing lawns in Monmouth/Independence when I was 12.



Fun fact: At the age of 5 I could recognize and name the brand of every outboard motor I saw and typically to the annoyance of my older sister.



Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Any place outside where I can sit with a glass of wine and a good cheese enjoying the beauty of my surroundings.



Favorite movie: Breakfast Club and When Harry Met Sally.



Music of choice: Anything 80s – The Psychedelic Furs, The Smiths , OMD or Great Jazz – Ella Fitzgerald/Pink Martini with a glass of wine.



Favorite place to eat: Nom Nom for casual dining or Andina for a special date night.



Motto/Inspirational quote: Love the ones around you.

Comments

comments