Up Close With Jack Flug

Jack Flug

Current job: Senior Financial Analyst at the Port of Vancouver USA.
 
Proudest professional moment: The closing day of the sale of my previous company’s business knowing how hard our entire team had worked to make that day a reality.  It was all about the team as it always is and should be!
 
First job: Mowing lawns in Monmouth/Independence when I was 12.
 
Fun fact: At the age of 5 I could recognize and name the brand of every outboard motor I saw and typically to the annoyance of my older sister.
 
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Any place outside where I can sit with a glass of wine and a good cheese enjoying the beauty of my surroundings.
 
Favorite movie: Breakfast Club and When Harry Met Sally.
 
Music of choice: Anything 80s – The Psychedelic Furs, The Smiths , OMD or Great Jazz – Ella Fitzgerald/Pink Martini with a glass of wine.
 
Favorite place to eat: Nom Nom for casual dining or Andina for a special date night.
 
Motto/Inspirational quote:  Love the ones around you.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.