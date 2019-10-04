Up Close With Heather Stebbings

Heather Stebbings

Current job: Director of Communications at the Port of Vancouver USA.

First job: Serving up ice cream at the Dairy Queen in Winsted, Conn.

Fun fact: I’ve moved back and forth across the country four times. We’ve ultimately decided that the West Coast is the best coast!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: I like to cook and really enjoy having our friends over to the house for dinner and drinks. That said, I have two kids and there are some weekends where a cozy family movie night is the best idea ever!

Favorite movie: I love classic thrillers – “Rear Window” is one I can watch again and again.

Music of choice: This usually changes with my mood, but Fleetwood Mac is my all-time favorite!

Favorite place to eat: With my new job at the Port, I’ve been able to explore Vancouver a bit more and have found some great lunch spots – NOM NOM and Sushi Mo have been two of my favorites. On the weekends, we often stay close to home and Ciao Vito is one of our go-to restaurants – they have great Italian food that reminds me of back East where I grew up.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” – Dolly Parton

What drives you to do what you do? What gets you out of bed in the morning? I really love the energy of working on a team. That is one of the reasons I’m enjoying working at the Port – the collaboration and collegiality of the staff is outstanding!

