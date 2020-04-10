Up Close With Greg Northrup

Current job: Owner of Roof Maxx SWWA|PDX|Central Oregon.

Proudest professional moment: The moment I took the ‘plunge’ and decided to leave the security of corporate America.

First job: Berry picking at age 8 on my grandfather’s farm on the Mackenzie River.

Fun fact: I sold books door to door in college and it was the best experience I have had.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Home with the family.

Favorite movie: “Oh Brother Where Art Thou.”

Music of choice: Always mood specific, but classic rock is what you will find playing in to background most days.

Favorite place to eat: Treat – on Evergreen in Vancouver.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying basic fundamentals.” -Jim Rohn

