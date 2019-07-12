Up Close With Gina Lange

Gina Lange

Current job: Community Development Manager at the Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA).

Proudest professional moment: Starting a new career in fitness later in life. I became an independent fitness trainer while living in Austin, Texas. At one point, I had 120 clients. The hardest, but most rewarding job I have ever done.

First job: Shearing Christmas trees for Yale Tree Farms.

Fun fact: A pound of muscle burns three times more calories than a pound of fat. So, lift those weights!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sitting around a fire somewhere in the woods with friends.

Favorite movie: Braveheart and Legends of the Fall.

Music of choice: All genres except rap and heavy metal.

Favorite place to eat: My mom’s house.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

