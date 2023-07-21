Up Close With Evan Sowers

Current job: President and Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Trust Company

Proudest professional moment: Winning a very large non-profit client and helping them, as well as their donors and board members, reach their long term financial goals.

Who inspires you: My wife and daughters inspire me to be my best self every day and I try to carry that enthusiasm and focus with me to work or anywhere else that life may take me.

First job, and what age: 15 ½ years old, selling home repair services and products – I learned a lot about hard work and how to help people and give them only what they need.

Fun fact: I was on the Judo team during my undergraduate school years – club sport that taught me a lot about teamwork while helping strike a healthy balance between my academics and fitness levels.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night: Finding a new place to visit with my wife and daughters – taking in the local favorite spots, trying new restaurants or things to do.

Favorite movie: There are so many greats but The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is always in my top 10 (I am a sucker for westerns)

Music of choice: Anything, but gravitating towards classic rock and old jazz standards here recently.

Favorite local business (or businesses) in the Clark County area: There are so many to pick from, but we love the library, many of the local bakeries (Larson’s, Bleu Door or Sweet Touch), coffee shops (Compass, Java House) and restaurants (Amaro’s and the Cove).

Motto/inspirational quote: “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”

Steve Jobs