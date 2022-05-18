Up Close With Erin Lynch

Current job: Creative Director at Shop, a Vancouver-based design agency.



Proudest professional moment: We’ve managed to keep the studio up and going for eight years as of last November. We’ve been fortunate to keep growing most of those years.



First job, and what age you were: My first of three tours of duty at a fast-food restaurant —Burger King. I was 14 years old. My mother “altered” my birth certificate so I could get the job at 14.



Fun fact: Early in my career, a font I designed was used in a Steven King movie, Quicksilver Highway.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: In person RPG or video games with friends.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Zoom-based RPG, and still, video games with friends.



During the pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: C’est La Vie French restaurant; Vancouver Wellness Studio; DC Lending; Country Road Carpet Cleaners; ACT Builders.



Favorite movie: There are several, but how about Finding Forrester.



Music of choice: Anything by Sonic Youth.



Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Thai Time on NE 49th Street.



Motto/inspirational quote: “Kindness multiplies and it enables possibility. When we’re of service to people, we have the chance to make things better.” – Seth Godin