Up Close With Eric Langlitz

Current job: Owner of Oku Creative, a graphic design and web development company. Our primary niche has become the domestic staffing industry, a massive sector I barely knew existed before I opened doors in 2007. We now lead this industry in design and creative for multiple national and international clients and organizations/associations. Locally, we have been blessed to work with Food With Friends and the Shower Outreach Project.

Proudest professional moment: In 2011, I was fortunate enough to work on the presidential campaign for Norbert Mao (the Democratic Presidential candidate for Uganda), developing all campaign materials and the campaign website. On invitation to the White House, his staff presented the entire campaign, including the work I did to former President Obama and staff. It’s said I was awarded a “Looks great!” approval from the commander-in-chief.

First job, and what age you were: Broom boy at the Battle Ground High-School Pharmacy when I was 16.

Fun fact: I competed in 4-H and Open Show Saddle Seat competitions at the county and state level on a pure bread Appaloosa (with a short tail) for 6 years. I qualified for Nationals before I “retired”.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Playing video games with my daughter.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Luckily, video games with my daughter is still the best way!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: Anyone that will deliver for sure! We’re longtime customers of Firehouse Subs, Ei8ht Noodles, and Thai Time. When we can drive, it’s always an opportunity to order takeout from Thai Orchid.

Favorite movie: Back to the Future II

Music of choice: I’m a huge fanboy of Band-Maid, whom I consider to be THE rock talent of this decade. But many Japanese rock, techno-pop, and Korean pop (pre-2NE1 breakup) fill my playlist.

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Thai Orchid, 100%

Motto/inspirational quote: “Can’t never did anything.” – My Dad