Up Close With Eric Anderson

Current job: Commercial Real Estate Adviser.

Proudest professional moment: Being able to take a three-year sabbatical at age 30, and then finding a fulfilling career in my hometown of Vancouver.

First job: Barista at Cosmic Coffee.

Fun fact: I’ve summitted all five active volcanoes in Washington.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Patio of Victor 23 – support your local brewery!

Favorite movie: Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Music of choice: Spotify Playlist: Indi Rock Road Trip.

Favorite place to eat: Hawker stalls in Singapore.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “The opposite of love is indifference, and the opposite of happiness is boredom.” – Tim Ferriss

Comments

comments