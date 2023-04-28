Up Close With Emily Powers

Name: Emily Powers

How long have you lived in Vancouver: 13 years

Current job: Interior Designer



Proudest professional moment: Being the Runner Up for Best of Clark County (Best Interior Decorator) for 2022



Who inspires you: Even though my mom passed away 3 years ago, she inspires me every day.



First job, and what age: I worked at a horse racetrack at age 15.



Fun fact: I’ve lived in 9 different states!



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night: I love discovering new restaurants with friends, or spending quality time at home with my two boys.



Favorite movie: Too many to choose from, but if I can only pick one, Waitress.



Music of choice: Alternative



Favorite local business (or businesses) in the Clark County area: Brewed, Ronald Records, Kindred, On My Way Market, Bettyrose’s Chocolates, Amaro’s Table, and Trap Door, just to name a few 😉

Motto/inspirational quote: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” Maya Angelou