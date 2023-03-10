Up Close With Elizabeth “EB” Coyle

Name: Elizabeth “EB” Coyle

How long have you lived in Vancouver: 33 years

Current job: Sr. Sales Support Coordinator Retail Sales – B2B Lead, Nautilus, Inc.

Proudest professional moment:

Without a doubt partnering with Trillium Employment Services to onboard two amazing teammates at a previous employer. Trillium is a fantastic local organization that empowers inclusive employment focused on adults with developmental disabilities. Hearing the energetic “YES” from my previous VP of HR when I presented him with the opportunity followed by the genuine happiness and support of the larger team welcoming the newest additions to their office was amazing. I encourage anyone who has been on the fence about what workplace has to offer or opening their doors to the idea to do it – you will not regret it. Not only will your business benefit, but you will see a new energy in your team.

Who inspires you:

My children. They ignited my passion to always be learning, never be afraid to ask why, be curious, and to try and try again until you get it. They make me want to be the best example I can be for them. Always showing grace and kindness to yourself and those around you.

First job, and what age:

Coaching Gymnastics at Naydenov – 16 years old

Fun fact:

The first time I flew on an airplane I was 7 days old.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night:

Watching documentaries or cooking shows in my favorite chair with a blanket and snacks.

Favorite movie: The Sandlot & This is 40

Music of choice:

Put Your Records On – Corrine Bailey Ray

Footloose – Kenny Loggins

Joyful, Joyful – Sister Act 2