Up Close With Ed Casey

Current job: CEO, Burgerville

Proudest professional moment: The first time I saw a long-time employee fulfill his dream of owning his own restaurant and knowing I helped him get there.

First job, and what age you were: Selling the Sunday newspapers after church at 10 years old.

Fun fact: Americans spend more time watching other people cook on television than they do cooking themselves.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Dinner with family and activity or movie afterwards.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Dinner with family and movie or activity afterwards.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: Andina’s restaurant, and OHSU care workers.

Favorite movie: Casablanca

Music of choice: Country, Pop

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Burgerville!

Motto/inspirational quote: Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right! – Henry Ford

