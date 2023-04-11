Up Close With Diana Cannon Kirkpatrick

Name: Diana Cannon Kirkpatrick

How long have you lived in Vancouver: 23 years

Current job: Owner of Center Stage Clothiers, LLC. A year round, theatrical costume shop located in Downtown Vancouver, WA.

Proudest professional moment: My proudest professional moment was being contacted by several other local costume shops that were either closing due to the pandemic or the owner was retiring and they wanted me to carry on their legacies. I felt like my costume shop had ‘arrived’ and I was highly respected by my peers in the industry.

Who inspires you: My biggest inspiration comes from my parents. They both joined the army as soon as they graduated high school to get out of their small home towns and see the world. They also taught me about accountability, hard work, commitment, respect for authority but also to take time and have fun and laugh. They have always been my biggest support system.

First job, and what age: My first job was helping my Mom at Country Club Cleaners in Gresham, OR, at age 12. I worked at the counter, taking in and retrieving people’s dry cleaning and ran the cash register. By age 15, I was doing the dry cleaning and pressing on my own!

Fun fact: A fun fact about me is, I am an Army Brat and I was born in Japan.

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night: My favorite way to spend a Saturday night is watching our favorite shows with my husband, Jim, and our dog, Beanie.

Favorite movie: There are so many movies that I love! I especially love Field of Dreams because of the story of faith and following your dreams no matter what others think, and Titanic and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang because of the fabulous costumes!

Music of choice: I really like all music, but mostly listen to Classic Rock or Christian radio stations.

Favorite local business (or businesses) in the Clark County area: Kiggins Theatre, Latte Da Coffee Shop, Joe Browns

Clark County Historical Museum

Motto/inspirational quote: “If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough!”