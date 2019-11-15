Up Close With Delena Meyer

Current job: Owner & Strategist, Way Enough Decision Coaching. My work falls into two complex arenas: I support organizations to “make sure helping doesn’t hurt” and guide employers in creating workplaces that let people be a little more “human at work.” That usually looks like consulting, training and strategic communication on bringing trauma-informed approaches into work and community life.

Proudest professional moment: I am proud every time a client or a team has their “pivot” – the moment the skills, story or strategy comes to life. My work often includes tough topics like trauma, adversity, inequity and difficult change processes. It’s humbling to walk with folks into vulnerability and learning new skills. I find myself in awe every time I see them find their place of trust, connection and growth – individually or as a team. I’m proud I get to be a part of that.

First job: Errand runner, or “go-for” in the carnival when I was 7 (long story)!

Fun fact: I sing pretty well. When I was pregnant with my youngest, I met Roger Fisher from Heart and ended up performing Barracuda with him at a local venue in Bellingham. Surreal.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My living room for a movie, backyard for a fire pit or trying new cuisines with my husband.

Favorite movie: Dead-heat tie between all of the Harry Potter movies and The Color Purple.

Music of choice: Aretha Franklin, Lizzo, Frazey Ford, Adele, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds … I like lyrics and music about human emotion.

Favorite place to eat: Anywhere my husband Zeed is cooking.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.” – Brene Brown

