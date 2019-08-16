Up Close With Clint Hendricks

Current job: Vice president of Business Development, Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC).

Proudest professional moment: Attending the Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., after helping create products for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. To top it off, getting to hang out with the team (Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, etc.) and their families after a classic World Cup win.

First job: Delivered newspapers to make a few dollars a week in eighth grade.

Fun fact: I have traveled to the ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru and hiked the Inca Trail.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Movie night at home with the family after hitting the trails in Forest Park.

Favorite movie: Many favorites, but always love watching the movie “Up” with my 5-year old!

Music of choice: Anything from the 80s, which had a lot of great bands I enjoy hearing.

Favorite place to eat: Although there are many great places to eat in Clark County, my new favorite during this hot summer weather is The Mighty Bowl.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.” –Colin Powell

