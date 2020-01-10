Up Close With Cliff Meyers

Current job: President and CEO at Visit Vancouver USA.

Proudest professional moment: I am most proud when celebrating the genuine successes and wins of anyone on my team!

First job: Dishwasher at Piccadilly Cafeteria. It is my opinion that everyone should work in a restaurant at some point in their life.

Fun fact: I (am pretty sure I) can (still) ride a unicycle!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: That depends – it could be watching college football with friends, trying out a restaurant I’ve never been to (there are lots and lots and lots of them haha), visiting my dad in the Seattle area, mini excursions to explore the PNW or simply curling up on the couch for the evening!

Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump.”

Music of choice: Live music anywhere!

Favorite place to eat: Temporarily undecided. I was unsurprisingly unsuccessful in getting to all 36 participating “Dine the Couve” establishments during the October promotion, so the jury is still out here. There are so many fantastic restaurants in Vancouver!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got.” – Albert Einstein

Comments

comments