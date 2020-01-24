Up Close With Christine Dixon

Christine Dixon

Current job: Coffee Manager at Corwin Beverage.

Proudest professional moment: Working with a hotel partner collaborating with No Kid Hungry on a project to help develop a special 12-ounce bag of coffee for 100% proceeds to the nonprofit, and doing interviews on local news channels to promote the program.

First job: Record Store Clerk at age 16.

Fun fact: I love karaoke.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Clyde’s Prime Rib for the BEST Soul and Funk music ever!

Favorite movie: “When Harry Met Sally.”

Music of choice: 80s rock!

Favorite place to eat: Boxer Ramen.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Always be kind to others, everyone is fighting a battle you may not be aware of.”

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.