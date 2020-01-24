Up Close With Christine Dixon

Current job: Coffee Manager at Corwin Beverage.

Proudest professional moment: Working with a hotel partner collaborating with No Kid Hungry on a project to help develop a special 12-ounce bag of coffee for 100% proceeds to the nonprofit, and doing interviews on local news channels to promote the program.

First job: Record Store Clerk at age 16.

Fun fact: I love karaoke.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Clyde’s Prime Rib for the BEST Soul and Funk music ever!

Favorite movie: “When Harry Met Sally.”

Music of choice: 80s rock!

Favorite place to eat: Boxer Ramen.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Always be kind to others, everyone is fighting a battle you may not be aware of.”

Comments

comments