Up Close With Ahmad Qayoumi

Current job: Clark County Public Works Director/County Engineer.

Proudest professional moment: I am fortunate to have worked on many projects that I am extremely proud of. The ones that come to mind are the work that we did on Esther Short Park and Sixth Street, including the city’s first roundabout! I’m also very proud of the work I did in the City of Kabul to establish a Public Works process.

First job: Assistant City Engineer/Public Works Inspector for the city of Montgomery, Ohio.

Fun fact: I’m a good cook! I really enjoy cooking a big spread for brunch.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Watching a great family movie at home with my kids.

Favorite movie: “Gladiator” and “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”

Music of choice: Classical.

Favorite place to eat: Beaches on the Columbia.

Motto/inspirational quote: “The more you know, the more you know you don’t know.”

Never stop learning!

Comments

comments