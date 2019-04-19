Up Close: Samantha Codi Walker

Samantha Codi Walker

Current job: Marketing & Events Manager, Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC).

Proudest professional moment: Releasing the “Your Journey Starts” Here video campaign – it was invigorating to produce a piece of work that showed off the best things our authentic community has to offer.

First job: Janitor (make sure to clean up your mess!).

Fun fact: I’m a proud Clark County native and grew up in the country in Battle Ground surrounded by horses, ducks, chickens and peacocks.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: With my husband and our dogs on our back patio with a fire going. We absolutely love our quiet neighborhood.

Favorite movie: Anything with my ladies, Rebel Wilson & Amy Schumer.

Music of choice: Country 100%, I love dirt road tunes with a beverage in hand.

Favorite place to eat: E-san food cart in uptown Vancouver, get the crab puffs – seriously.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Real queen’s fix each other’s crowns.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.