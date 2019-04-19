Up Close: Samantha Codi Walker

Current job: Marketing & Events Manager, Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC).

Proudest professional moment: Releasing the “Your Journey Starts” Here video campaign – it was invigorating to produce a piece of work that showed off the best things our authentic community has to offer.

First job: Janitor (make sure to clean up your mess!).

Fun fact: I’m a proud Clark County native and grew up in the country in Battle Ground surrounded by horses, ducks, chickens and peacocks.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: With my husband and our dogs on our back patio with a fire going. We absolutely love our quiet neighborhood.

Favorite movie: Anything with my ladies, Rebel Wilson & Amy Schumer.

Music of choice: Country 100%, I love dirt road tunes with a beverage in hand.

Favorite place to eat: E-san food cart in uptown Vancouver, get the crab puffs – seriously.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Real queen’s fix each other’s crowns.

