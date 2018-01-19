Up Close With Travis Newton

Current job: Real Estate Broker in Washington/Oregon.
Proudest professional moment: Acquiring enough rental real estate for a client for them to retire eight years early.
First job: Mowing lawns.
Fun fact: In college, I donated plasma three days a week as a job.
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Lake Mayfield.
Favorite movie: Dumb and Dumber.
Music of choice: Depends on my mood, I like it all!
Favorite place to eat: Brew pubs.
Motto/Inspirational quote: “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance!” -Lloyd