Up Close With Celena Rubin

Current job: Owner, director and teacher at The Art of Makeup School, a career school for professional makeup artistry that trains students how to do makeup for fashion, bridal, advertising media, film and television production, special effects and stage performances.

Proudest professional moment: Passing my first bill in 2013, allowing professional makeup artists to work legally in Oregon without needing an esthetic license. This bill also gave me the permission to open my school in Oregon – the state’s first school for makeup artistry.

First job: Working as a parking lot attendant, selling parking passes at a park.

Fun fact: I drove around the entire country with my best friend when I was 21 years old, sleeping in the back of my pick-up truck every night. At age 30 I went to Europe by myself for 3-and-a-half months, finding places to live in Munich and Milan after I arrived.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: At home with a good movie

Favorite movie: “Into the Wild”

Music of choice: Alt-J

Favorite place to eat: Tasty n Sons

Motto/Inspirational quote: My motto is to have faith that the universe will provide what you ask for. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

