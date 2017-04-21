Up Close With Andrea Smith

Current job: Marketing and communications manager for the construction champions for Southwest Washington, the Southwest Washington Contractors Association!

Proudest professional moment: Helping organize a “Personal Dozer Day” for a four-year-old boy battling cancer. Seeing how willing our members were to make this little boy’s dream come true made me so proud to work for this association.

First job: McDonald’s. It’s not a glamourous job, but I learned a lot of valuable lessons. It’s also the reason I graduated from WSU-V debt-free!

Fun fact: Did you know? The Washington state fossil is the Columbian Mammoth.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Anywhere with live music and good company.

Favorite movie: “Dirty Dancing” – it’s a classic.

Music of choice: It depends on my mood, but you can never go wrong with country.

Favorite place to eat: Let’s be honest, you haven’t lived if you’ve never had the Mac n’ Cheese from Mill Creek Pub!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.

