ZoomInfo to move into four-story office along Vancouver Waterfront

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data and intelligence, this week announced that it has signed a lease to expand its global headquarters in Vancouver and prepare for continued growth in the coming years, according to a news release from the company. Currently located at 805 Broadway St. in downtown Vancouver, ZoomInfo will move into a four-story office at Terminal 1 along the Columbia River in 2025.

“Vancouver is our home, and we’re proud to continue growing ZoomInfo in our backyard,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck, in a statement. “Vancouver represents a thriving and growing technology hub filled with some of the nation’s top talent. Not only will we be able to further invest in our team, but we’ll also be able to further support our community with more innovation. Terminal 1 is the perfect fit for ZoomInfo because it allows us to define new possibles as we build out our new global headquarters to help shape the future of our company.”

Schuck was unavailable for additional comments.

Schuck started ZoomInfo (previously DiscoverOrg) in 2007 and relocated it to Vancouver in 2009.

During the evaluation process for its new corporate headquarters, ZoomInfo considered 12 different locations in the greater Vancouver area before securing Terminal 1. ZoomInfo signed a lease for the entire building and will occupy it in a multi-phased approach. The office will feature numerous amenities, including waterfront access and parking for employees and visitors. The new ZoomInfo headquarters will be located in Block B of Terminal 1. The architects for the project are West of West out of Portland, Ore., and DLR Group out of Seattle, according to Steve Vittorioso, a ZoomInfo spokesperson.

The new ZoomInfo headquarters will occupy a 366,000-square-foot building at Terminal 1, and Vittorioso said the current company headquarters located on Broadway Street is around 57,000 square feet.

Vittorioso said ZoomInfo has completed five acquisitions since going public – Clickagy in October 2020, EverString in November 2020, Insent.ai in June 2021, Chorus.ai in July 2021 and RingLead in September 2021. As of Q2 in 2021, Vittorioso said the company reported 2,100 employees, more than double the number they had at the time of their IPO in June 2020, and much of that growth has been in Vancouver.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ZoomInfo to our portfolio,” said Patrick Gilligan, executive vice president – Pacific Northwest Region, Lincoln Property Company, which is developing the Terminal 1 property in a joint venture with Bridge Investment Group. “ZoomInfo’s rapid growth is attributable to both the worldwide success of its revenue-generating software and its commitment to fostering strong in-office collaboration. We’re looking forward to working with ZoomInfo to bring the vision for its new global headquarters to life and help create more jobs for the local economy.”

“Bridge is excited to have such a high-quality tenant that will bring so many jobs to the Vancouver Waterfront,” said David Coelho, Chief Investment Officer of Bridge’s Opportunity Zone Strategy. “ZoomInfo will help continue the transformation of the Waterfront into a true work-live-play area.”

Nestled along the north banks of the Columbia River, the Terminal 1 redevelopment project, which is targeting LEED Gold certification, envisions a mixed-use destination with dining, shopping and entertainment. Terminal 1 is the original marine terminal for the Port of Vancouver USA, which still stands between The Waterfront Vancouver and the I-5 Bridge.

Michael Frisoli, Tyler McGrail, JR McDonald and David Squire from Newmark represented ZoomInfo in the lease negotiation.

In addition to its global headquarters, ZoomInfo expanded its East Coast flagship office in Waltham, Massachusetts. In April, ZoomInfo announced that it would move its offices from 170 Tracer Lane to 275 Wyman Street, located along Waltham’s Route 128 technology corridor, about 10 miles west of Boston.

Comments

comments