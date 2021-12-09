Workforce Southwest Washington names Miriam Halliday as new CEO

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) announced that its Executive Board of Directors has named Miriam Halliday as Chief Executive Officer of the organization. Halliday will be responsible for implementation of WSW’s new strategic plan, organizational management, development of statewide and national strategic partnerships and fund development.

Halliday is most recently the organization’s Director of Programs. She joined WSW in 2016 as its youth manager and progressed to program manager and then Director. During her time at WSW, Halliday has developed nationally recognized programmatic strategies, fostered relationships with community partners and successfully garnered more than $8 million in competitive grants for the organization and region. Those funds have been invested into the community in training and employment services for adults and young adults and to support the recovery and growth of healthcare, manufacturing, construction and technology businesses in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

Halliday’s experience includes working with public health organizations to address social determinants of health and client care services for families with foster children seeking mental health therapy and advocacy. She holds master’s and Bachelor of Arts degrees in social work from Portland State University.

“Miriam is a proactive and innovative leader who will continue to center WSW’s efforts to create and foster more equitable access to workforce development services, especially for communities that have historically faced systemic racism and structural barriers,” said WSW’s Board Chair Paige Spratt. “She will be taking over as CEO at an exciting strategic moment to continue the tremendous work already underway, while also identifying and pursuing the initiatives and solutions that can further economic development and mobility across the region. We are excited to continue working with her.”

In addition to shaping partnerships and establishing ties across industry sectors to elevate regional workforce initiatives, Halliday will participate in statewide and national collaborations around key advancements and innovations in the workforce development sector.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to lead this outstanding organization,” said Halliday. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our strong partners throughout the region, the WSW Board and the outstanding team to create opportunities for the economic empowerment of our communities.”

Halliday began her new role as CEO on Dec. 1, reporting to the organization’s Executive Board of Directors. Halliday succeeds Kevin Perkey who stepped down as CEO after three years to support his wife, Dr. B. Joy Perkey’s new leadership role as Medical Director for Physiatry in Bend, Ore. To learn more about the WSW team click here.

