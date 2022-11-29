Women in Business Spotlight: Matrix Roof & Home

For Wendy Marvin, CEO and owner at Matrix Roof & Home, business is not just about growth – it’s about giving back to the community. The company, which opened in 2007, focuses primarily on providing roofing and gutter services, including cleaning, installation, maintenance and repairs. Marvin took the reigns as the sole owner in 2017 and she explains that the company has found its stride as a certified female-owned business.

“It’s been a good change – as our focus shifted from a ‘me’ company to a ‘we’ company investing more in our industry and the community,” she said.

That community involvement is significant, too. Matrix Roof & Home participates in various charitable projects, including teaching and installing at Cascadia Technical Academy. Recently, the Matrix team secured a roofing materials donation from GAF and then taught students roofing techniques while finishing the home they built. They also support Habitat for Humanity, Share of Vancouver, SW Washington Women and Children, and the Greater Vancouver Chamber.

Matrix Roof & Home is also committed to making a difference in their industry as a whole, and does this by serving on various boards, including the Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3), where Marvin just took on the role of president. They are also involved in the Western States Roofing Contractors Association, the National Roofing Contractors Association and National Women in Roofing.

Growth has been steady over the years, and Marvin said that it’s because they have focused on understanding their customers. There have been bumps in the road, however. The pandemic had a huge impact on their business, and while it was difficult, Marvin said she remains hopeful about what the future looks like.

“We had over $1 million in losses from material issues, employee shortages and illnesses, but we tightened our belt and kept going,” she said. “Looking back, the impact of COVID has been positive – we took the time to evaluate our business resulting in adding features we’d been wanting – and removing some of the less efficient ways we were conducting business. I believe we’re uniquely poised to grow, but sustainably, tied to our values of integrity, quality and extraordinary customer service. We want to continue inspiring women to consider construction a viable trade.”

No matter what, Marvin and her team plan to continue to keep their focus on the people they serve, ensuring they get the best customer service possible.

“We believe in this community,” Marvin said. “We will persist in engaging with the community that supports us. We live here and plan to be around for a long time.”