Wine-themed waterfront project coming to Woodland

A wine-themed retail center will break ground later this year along the Lewis River in Woodland, bringing new waterfront dining and recreation options to the area.

The 38,000-square-foot development, known as the Wineries at Woodland, was announced on Wednesday by Woodland Commerce Center LLC – a joint venture involving several real estate professionals.

According to a press release, the retail center will be primarily dedicated to winery tasting rooms in an effort to promote quality wines from the state of Washington to the Portland Metro area. Wine bars and tasting rooms will be complimented by other tenants offering retail, dining and coffee. Later stages of development will include a hotel and additional retail space.

“With the Wineries at Woodland, we are not just creating buildings; we are crafting an experience,” said David Copenhaver, a partner at Woodland Commerce Center LLC and president of Vancouver-based Cascadia Development Partners.

Designed to blend modern rustic architecture with the natural beauty of the location, The Wineries at Woodland will feature large windows, outdoor seating, decks overlooking the river, fire pits, a faux vineyard and an outdoor event space with a gazebo and small amphitheater.

“Our vision is to create a unique destination that will be quite unlike anything else in the area,” said Copenhaver. “From the quality craftsmanship and the beautiful outdoor spaces, to our ideal access and location, everything is epitomized to provide an atmosphere of relaxation, indulgence, and enjoyment that will draw visitors from the larger area, but also enhance the local community.”

Copenhaver said that a number of tenants from around the state have already signed preliminary lease agreements. Those tenants are expected to be announced soon.

Comments

comments