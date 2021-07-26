VBJ’s 2021 Top Projects Awards

The Vancouver Business Journal’s 2021 Top Projects Awards event was held this past Thursday, July 22, at ilani. It was a great event and all of us at the VBJ were so excited to be able to gather with everyone for our biggest annual event again!

The VBJ’s Top Projects Magazine and Awards presentation is the largest and most comprehensive coverage and awards program for design, construction and development in Southwest Washington. The Top Projects Magazine features a complete listing of all submitted projects that started construction in the past year. If you are a subscriber, look for our 2021 Top Projects magazine in the mail this week!

At the event we recognized all of the submitted projects and honored the award winners in multiple categories, including the winner of this year’s “Top Project” and the “Community Catalyst Project.” This year, after all of the difficulties that construction and development faced in 2020, the VBJ’s panel decided to pick two Top Project winners and two Community Catalyst winners.

The two Top Projects selected were the ilani Luxury Hotel and the Vancouver AC Hotel by Marriott. The two Community Catalyst Projects selected were the VITA Vancouver Innovation Technology and Arts Elementary School, and the Steigerwald Reconnection Project. Congratulations to all of our winners and all of these outstanding projects!

